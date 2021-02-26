The best products for an even skin tone

Beauty concept with swatches of foundation makeup on a face of a beautiful model girl in close-up portrait on white background with hands to her cheeks and eyes shut. Makeup product promotion

By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

Everyone wants beautiful, glowing, and evenly toned skin. The absolute dream is to be able to just roll out of bed, brush our teeth, and leave the house knowing we look fabulous with no effort.

However, in the real world, achieving an even skin tone does take effort. The goal is to make it look like you were naturally blessed with it.

Since we have decided it isn’t just going to happen magically, let’s discuss how to even skin tone. What are the best products, and how do you use them?

Turmeric

Turmeric is for more than just cooking. This yellow spice has been used in medicine, dying cloth, and cooking, of course.

Turmeric is not the first thing you think of when talking about skincare. However, it is excellent for many skin issues. It helps to calm redness and helps with dark spots. Some people have even had success using it to reduce the appearance of acne scars.

Turmeric also has antibacterial properties and aids in helping to clean bacteria out of your pores. It also reduces swelling so that you can kiss those under-eye bags goodbye.

Vitamin C.

Vitamin C is essential to improving the health of your skin. It makes an excellent exfoliant and can help remove dead skin and other impurities.

Vitamin C helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. It is also very moisturizing, which will help your skin maintain its natural elasticity and reduce signs of aging.

Licorice Extract

When you think of licorice, the image of red rope candy most likely jumped into your mind. You may already know that licorice flavoring comes from the licorice plant. The extract also comes directly from the plant.

Licorice extract is a great option to use to even your skin tone if you have sensitive skin. It is not acidic and is much more gentle than some other options. Licorice extract will also help calm any redness or swelling.

Aloe Vera

You have no doubt used aloe vera on a sunburn before. It is excellent for your skin even when you are not suffering from a sunburn.

Aloe vera is very soothing and helps reduce redness. If you suffer from dry patches of the skin, using aloe vera will be best for you.

Honey

You already know that honey is a natural sweetener and tastes great in tea. It tastes fantastic by itself.

You may not know that you can use honey as part of your skincare routine. It is excellent for killing bacteria so that it can never turn into acne. It is also a perfect way for your skin to maintain its natural moisture.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is an ingredient you may or may not be familiar with. It is often found in higher-end shampoos. It has a beautiful, clean smell.

Tea tree oil works wonders in acne and skin irritations. It is a great ingredient to be included in a face mask.

Cocoa Powder

You no doubt are very familiar with this ingredient. No doubt you have made a few pans of brownies in your lifetime or at least eaten a chocolate candy bar.

Unfortunately, eating chocolate is not always good for our skin, but it is a different story when you put cocoa powder on your skin. It can aid your skin in its natural healing process and works excellently when used in an exfoliant.

In conclusion, all you need to achieve an even skin tone is within your reach. The best choice is to use natural ingredients. Add some of these to your skin routine, and you will be leaving the house without makeup in no time.

Photo Courtesy of Jacob Maslow // Cosmic Press