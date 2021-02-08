How to spend your rainy day this spring

By Grace Welsh-

With spring right around the corner, spring showers and gloomy days may hinder us from doing the things we love, but you don’t have to be bored if you use the time to your advantage. Here are some things you can do in the comfort of your own home to pass the time on a rainy day.

Get creative.

Building a puzzle is a great way to exercise your mind. Puzzles have been proven to increase short term memory, visual-spatial awareness, and mental speed. They are also a great tool to practice mindfulness, patience and relieve stress.

If you don’t have any puzzles on standby, consider making your own using a picture from a magazine and a pair of scissors.

Baking is another great way to pass the time. Because of quarantines and lockdowns, many have already picked up learning how to bake.

With no one to tell you not to, why not use your free day to make that dream cake you’ve been wanting to bake? One thing you can do is make an iconic dessert from a movie or show. For example, Miss Trunchbull’s chocolate cake from Matilda, Tiana’s honey-glazed baguettes from The Princess and the Frog, or Alice’s shape-shifting cookies as seen in Alice in Wonderland. Invite a friend to come share with you or enjoy your delicacy on your own.

If you’d rather sit down and write, you can always follow a journal prompt.

To some people, writing in a journal may seem arbitrary and too open-ended, but using a prompt to aid what you write about can aid in your own journey of self-discovery.

Moving your thoughts from your head to a page can help clear your mind and release pent-up emotions in a safe way. Ask yourself questions like: “How would someone who just met me describe me?” or, “when am I most in my element?”

A few minutes of self reflection everyday can make a big difference!

Practice self care through good cleaning habits.

The thought of cleaning isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. It’s truly easier said than done. But a rainy day inside is the perfect excuse to crank up your music and deep clean all the nooks and crannies in your home that don’t get enough love.

Vacuum under that couch, scrub out that microwave, wipe down those windows, and wash those sheets. Try working in 25 minute increments with 5 minute breaks, otherwise known as the Pomodoro method, and it can make time go by faster and increase your productivity.

But you also need to focus on keeping your body in good condition.

Time spent on self care is never wasted. Your body is your home, and sometimes it can be easy to neglect certain pieces. If you have the opportunity on a rainy day at home, take the time to listen to what your body needs and cater to it.

Light some candles and soak in an Epsom salt bath, play with some nail polish, try on outfits that make you feel awesome, stretch your bones or try a face mask.

Take time to do something fun.

Find a nice movie to sit down and enjoy. Sometimes, all we really need is a day on the couch or snuggled up in bed to make us feel better. Giving yourself permission to release, relax, and consume a comforting film is a wonderful experience. Whether it be a critically acclaimed A24 film, or a Nicholas Sparks tearjerker, whatever you do with your day off is your business.

Dance like nobody’s watching! Getting up and moving your body is a great way to release endorphins and serotonin that boost your mood. Stretch your body, turn on that playlist, dim the lights, and dance like no one’s watching. Invite your roommates/friends to join, or partake in the cathartic experience by yourself. You won’t be disappointed by the results.

Think of something you’ve been curious about for a while and take some time to learn more about it.

Going down rabbit holes on Wikipedia or Youtube are fun ways to learn about a topic, but you could also watch a documentary or pick up a book from the library. Some interesting documentaries include Ancient Top 10 on Hulu and 13th, or, Have a Good Trip on Netflix.

Graphic by Alexis Simon // The Louisville Cardinal