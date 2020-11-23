U of L routs Syracuse 30-0 in home victory

November 20, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (7) stiff-arms Syracuse Orange defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) after a catch during the first half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville football team defeated Syracuse 30-0 on Nov. 20 at Cardinal Stadium.

U of L improves their record to 3-6, while the Orange has their record fall to 1-8 on the season.

Friday’s win was a much-needed victory for the Cardinals, who improve to 2-6 in ACC conference play. U of L now sits at 12th place in the ACC standings.

Sophomore James Turner kicked off the scoring outburst for the Cardinals after completing a booming 50-yard field goal. Turner’s field goal was the lone scoring mark in the opening quarter for both teams.

Turner fired again in the second quarter at the 6:25 mark, splashing a 40-yard field goal. Freshman Jalen Mitchell tallied up his first career carry for the Cardinals in the second quarter. Mitchell hustled into the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown with only 3:36 left in the half. With 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Junior Malik Cunningham danced into the endzone for a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

U of L was firmly in the driver’s seat heading into halftime, leading the Orange 20-0.

The first nine minutes of the third quarter was quiet for both the Cardinals and Syracuse. At the 6:45 mark, Cunningham completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Tutu Atwell. Then, in the fourth quarter, Turner struck again with a 33-yard field goal.

Louisville took home the victory with ease 30-0.

Cunningham completed 19-28 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. Senior Maurice Barkley had ten carries for 56 yards. Freshman Braden Smith had seven receptions for 65 yards. Turner had nine points on three field goals totaling 123 yards kicked.

U of L will head to Massachusetts to face Boston College on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy ACC Media