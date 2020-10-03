U of L reports 100 active COVID-19 case, 543 total positive cases

By Joseph Garcia —

Going into Fall Break, the University of Louisville has a total of 543 positive COVID-19 cases as of Oct. 2. Of these, U of L reported 100 still active cases to the state office for public health. This is out of almost 29,000 tests administered. The positivity rate sits at 1.88%.

U of L has yet to release more information regarding the number of individuals tested or the number of active cases on the testing dashboard.

Associate Athletic Director Kenny Klein said that more than 1,100 tests have been conducted over the past week within the athletics department. Of those tests, 10 have come back positive.

When students return from break, a second wave of mandatory testing will begin. Any student, faculty or staff who frequents campus will need to be tested again.

While this testing period ends on Oct. 23, U of L Director of Communications John Karman told the Cardinal that testing would continue for the remainder of the semester.

It is recommended individuals make an appointment beforehand for their COVID-19 test, however walk-ins are welcome. That can be done here.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal