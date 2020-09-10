University of Louisville men’s soccer releases season schedule

By Cole Emery–

The University of Louisville men’s soccer program officially released their schedule for the upcoming fall season on Sept. 4.

The 11 ACC men’s soccer teams competing in 2020 will play in two regions, with six conference games against regional opponents over a nine-week period. Louisville will be a part of the North Region alongside Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The Cardinals will play two exhibition matches prior to competing in two non-conference games. The rest of the season consists of all ACC games and determines conference standings. The top four teams from each region are eligible to compete in the ACC Tournament.

Louisville Men’s Soccer 2020 Schedule

Sept. 12 vs. Notre Dame 3:00 pm

Sept. 19 at Pitt 7:00 pm

Sept. 25 WAKE FOREST 7:30 pm

Sept. 28 at Kentucky 7:30 pm

Oct. 2 NOTRE DAME 7:00 pm

Oct. 9 at Virginia 7:00 pm

Oct. 16 at Syracuse 7:00 pm

Oct. 23 PITT 7:00 pm

Oct. 30 VIRGINIA TECH 7:00 pm

Nov. 6 at Notre Dame 7:00 pm

Nov. 15 ACC Quarterfinals

Nov. 18 ACC Semifinals

Nov. 22 ACC Championship

John Michael Hayden is in his second year at the helm of the Cardinals men’s soccer program. Last year the Cards finished 10-8-2 and reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons.

The Cardinals are projected to finish fifth in the North Region of the ACC, as voted by the league’s head coaches. Despite being given the low rank, the Cardinals have junior Pedro Fonseca on the 2020 ACC Preseason Watch List.

Attendance policies for fans at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium are still being reviewed and approved and will be announced in the days leading up to the first contest. ACC leadership, and its medical advisory group, will continue to meet on a weekly basis to share information and discuss medical issues related to the ACC’s return to play.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal