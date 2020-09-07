Floyd Theater reopens to students

By Alex Tompkins —

A barren campus with an all-around strange semester may leave some University of Louisville students feeling there may be no way to connect with others. With the temporary shut-down of many businesses, including movie theaters, some may feel stuck at home.

Luckily, U of L’s Floyd Theater has finally reopened and is now offering students the chance to safely enjoy second-run, indie and classic films throughout the semester. Students have free admission to kick back and relax every Wednesday and Thursday evening at the theater located in the SAC.

Student Activities Board Film Chair, Jennings Collins, said there will be many precautions taken in order to safely accommodate students this year.

“Since the Floyd is now being used as a classroom during the day, we’ve been equipped with sneeze guards as well as cleaning supplies to use around the room,” Collins said. “We are also choosing to refrain from selling concessions to prevent any unnecessary contact.”

Following the precautions being taken by the theater, seating will be limited and accessing entry has been moved to reserving online.

“Students can reserve a seat for any screening on Engage. There are a limited number of spots for each screening, so it is mandatory that students who wish to attend do this,” Collins said.

The re-opening of the Floyd Theater has definitely been anticipated by the theater’s crew. In reopening, Collins wanted to keep students’ best interest in mind when it came to showing films in an accessible and relaxing environment.

“Our goal for this year is to give students a place to unwind. Movies are where I go to relax, and the Floyd was a great resource for me when I was a freshman, so I am determined to keep what we have going in order to bring a fun experience for new and returning students,” he said

The theater will be running “Knives Out” on Sept. 9-10 at 6:00 p.m., followed by Pixar’s “Onward” on Sept. 16-17 at the same time. Closing out September will be the biopic of Mr. Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” showing on Sept. 23-24. Future showings are listed on the Floyd Theater’s website.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal