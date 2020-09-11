U of L looks to start 2020 football season with another historic victory over WKU

By John McCarthy–

The 2020 football season marks another year that the University of Louisville football team begins the season against Western Kentucky University’s Hilltoppers.

U of L comes into this commonwealth matchup ranked 20th in the ESPN preseason rankings. They are pre-ranked third in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind the Clemson Tigers and Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hilltoppers enter the 2020 season ranked 50th in the ESPN preseason rankings. The Hilltoppers have a 9.5% chance of winning out the Sun Belt Conference and an 11.6% chance of taking home a victory over the Cardinals on Sept. 12.

In 1926, the Cardinal reported on when U of L made the trek to Bowling Green, Ky. to take on Ogden College, now part of WKU.

U of L entered the 1926 match up with high expectations. They took home the victory 79-0 against Ogden. The Cardinals won later that same year 26-10 in a home game against the Hilltoppers.

On Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. the Cardinals will look to repeat history with an impressive win over Western Kentucky. A victory Saturday would give U of L football their 22nd win over the Hilltoppers and extend their winning streak against Western Kentucky to 12 straight games.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal