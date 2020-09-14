Cardinals vs. Miami kickoff time changed to 7:30 p.m.

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville Cardinals football game Sept. 19 has had its kickoff time changed to 7:30 p.m. This match-up marks the beginning of ACC conference play.

Kickoff would have started at 3:30 p.m., however sudden time change came after the week two rankings came out Sept. 13. With the Cardinals and Hurricanes both in the top 20 of the country, this match-up is becoming quite the spectacle.

Miami (1-0) won their first game of the season against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Sept. 12, and enter week two No. 17 in the country. The Cardinals displayed a powerful offensive performance against WKU with a two-touchdown victory Sept. 12, putting up 35 points on their home turf. U of L enters week two right behind the Hurricanes at No. 18 in the country.

Miami has gotten the best of Louisville all-time, winning ten games while the Cardinals have only won three. The last time Louisville and Miami faced off , was in Coral Gables, Fla. during the 2019 season. Miami came away with the victory in that bout, but the Cardinals plan to redeem themselves.

With offensive juggernaut Micale Cunningham, the Cardinals will look to rewrite history this Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

Photo Courtesy of ACC Media