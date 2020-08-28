Louisville men’s basketball adds four players to roster

By John McCarthy–

The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team added four players to their roster Aug. 25. The four high school players are welcomed to U of L’s roster as non-scholarship walk-ons for the 2020-21 season.

One of the four additions is forward Sam Bearden from Holy Cross High School in Louisville, Ky. Bearden is a 6 foot-5 inch, 190-pound point forward. Bearden was a member of the first team Courier-Journal All-Region selection as a senior at Holy Cross High School.

Bearden averaged an impressive 18 points and 8 rebounds a game during the 2019-20 season.

The second addition is Brad Colbert, a 6 foot-2 inch, 180-pound combo point guard from Loveland, Ohio. Colbert played the 2019 season at the International Sports Academy in Willoughby, Ohio. Colbert averaged 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists during his time at the International Sports Academy.

As a junior, he was part of the Cincinnati Moller High School team that won back-to-back state championships.

Andrew Schultz is another walk-on for the Cardinals this coming season. Schultz is a 6-foot-4 inch, 210-pound stretch forward from Texas. He attended Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas.

As a senior at Rockwall High School, he helped his team to a 21-14 record. Schultz played two of his seasons with current U of L forward Samuell Williamson.

The fourth addition is Ashton Myles-Devore. Myles-Devore is a 6-foot, 170-pound point guard from Versailles, Ky. He attended Woodford County High School just outside of Lexington, Ky. He averaged 7 points and 2 rebounds per game while shooting 36 percent from the three-point line.

These talented prospects join U of L’s roster along with returning center Hogan Orbaugh, a 6 foot-8 inch sophomore from Zionsville, Ind. Orbaugh rounds out the Cardinals list of walk-ons for the 2020-21 season.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal