Juniors reflect on what they would say to their freshman selves

By Aaliyah Bryant —

It is that time of the year where the semester is close to ending. Of course, we did not expect to wrap up the semester off campus with online classes due to the coronavirus.

However, students and staff are staying strong and persevering. Although we have our concerns, quarantine is giving students a chance to slow down and reflect.

One of the things for juniors and seniors to think about is advice to their freshman selves. University of Louisville juniors, Biology major Alex Mindrup and English major Becca Smith, decided to share their advice.

Mindrup said, most importantly, don’t be afraid to ask for help. He said, “Even if you are a fantastic student, we all need help from time to time.” He said to use the tutoring and student services that U of L has to offer, said that this will help make you a more confident student and relieve stress.

Secondly, it is ok to go home and leave campus regularly.

He said, “Don’t feel pressured to stay on campus all the time. College is a marathon, not a sprint and we all need time to rest and charge.”

Last but not least, get to know your professors. “Whether it is shaking their hand on the first day of class or emailing them after the semester is over, they are dedicated to helping us,” he said.

As Mindrup continues his studies this fall, he will take his advice and wisdom with him.

Smith took a more emotional approach on her advice.

She would tell her freshman self, “Your failures are not the sum of who you are, but they are a part of who you will become and the choices you’re going to make.”

Smith said that she wishes that she would have known that sooner, but she would not have become the person she is today because of it.

This advice could apply to everyone whether they are about to start their freshman year.

Graphic by//The Louisville Cardinal