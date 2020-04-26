Don’t forget to pack the essentials while traversing campus

By Grace Welsh–

Whether commuting or walking from a dorm, backpacks are a fundamental part of students’ daily lives. When spending a day on campus, it’s important to be prepared and keep your bag stocked full of essentials.

To some students, keeping a handy snack on deck is the key to a happy day. Freshman Jordan Reed says, “I always keep a pack of gushers in my backpack in case I get hungry during the day. Gushers are my favorite snack.”

Sophomore Madhav Gampala brings a Cliff bar in his backpack everywhere he goes. “Cliff bars are the perfect snack. They fill you up and give you energy. They don’t take up too much space either,” he says.

Keeping a reusable water bottle on you is an easy way to make sure you’re staying hydrated and saving the planet.

“There are water fountains nearly everywhere on campus and I take pride in being from a city like Louisville with such safe/drinkable water,” says junior Maggie Walters. “Plus you save money and help the environment out. It’s a win-win!”

Other students emphasize the importance of technology. Freshman Peter Hubbart always carries a charger. “I always keep my charger with me because I sometimes forget to charge my laptop the night before and I tend to stay on campus for a while at a time,” Hubbart says.

Sophomore Alexis Bischoff and freshman Abby Savage can’t leave in the morning without grabbing their headphones. “The days I forget my headphones really stink,” Bischoff says.

“I feel like I can’t think straight when I can’t listen to music,” Savage agrees. “Walking around campus without my headphones feels weird.”

Freshman Victoria Hassel has a more practical view on what’s essential to her school day.

“I always need to make sure I have at least one pencil,” Hassel says. “The first day of classes I somehow forgot one. Think about how embarrassing it is to ask the person beside you to borrow a pencil on syllabus day.”

Similarly, freshman Ignatius Wirasakti makes sure to keep his binder, lined papers, and a campus map. “I keep the map just in case there’s a specific place I need to go to that I’m unfamiliar with,” he says.

Freshman Marc Ramsignh also uses his backpack to hold practical items like his calendar book. “It helps me keep me organized so I don’t miss any important meetings or deadlines,” Ramsignh said.

Graphic photo// The Louisville Cardinal