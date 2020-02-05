Women’s tennis prevails over Lipscomb

By Riley Vance–

Louisville women’s tennis (6-0) celebrated a 5-1 win over Lipscomb (0-2) Jan. 31 at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The Cards swept doubles portion of the match. Sophomore Rhea Verma and freshman Andrea Di Palma took down Lipscomb’s senior Denise Buberl and junior Kate Popova 6-1 on court one. To clinch the doubles point, freshman Maia Haumueller and senior Raven Neely defeated sophomore Liza Diachenko and sophomore Maddox Bandy 6-2. Sophomores Dina Chaika and Jelena Vujanic were up 5-1.

Verma posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Buberl to kick off singles.

Di Palma brought the overall score up to 3-0 for the Cards with a 6-2, 7-5 win over freshman Emma Zakordoniec.

Vujanic clinched the match when she defeated freshman Anja Trbeznik 7-5, 6-4.

Neely suffered a 6-4, 6-7 (5) loss against Popova on court one.

Lipscomb gained their second point when senior Diana Wong fell 6-4, 7-6 to Diachenko.

Chaika turned things around for the Cards with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over sophomore Eleanor Chapman.

Photo by Riley Vance // The Louisville Cardinal