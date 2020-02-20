U of L Swimming shows off at Louisville Invitational

By Matthew Keck —

A strong showing from the University of Louisville swimming and diving teams Feb. 14 and 15 at the Louisville Invitational.

Day 1

On the first day events for the Cardinals, sophomore Colton Paulson posted a meet record of 4:21.54 in the men’s 500 freestyle. This was also a fast enough time to meet the NCAA ‘B’ standard.

Sophomore Jack Wever also snagged himself a ‘B” standard in the men’s 200 backstroke with a time of 1:43.72, winning the event. Freshmen Neal Morsi and Greyson Alarcon finished second and third in this event making it a clean sweep for the Cards.

Continuing their sweeps in the men’s 100 freestyle, the Cards took the top four spots as well. Sophomore Tanner Cummings placed first with a time of 43.52, earning him a ‘B’ standard. Sophomores Kyle Worrell, Santiago Aguilera and freshman Caleb Duncan filled the other three spots in the order.

It was a strong showing for the women’s team as well. Senior Sofie Underdahl set a meet record in the 200 backstroke, cruising to a 1:56.69, gaining a ‘B’ standard. Freshman Kyla Alexander was right behind her teammate at 1:57.52 for a second place finish in the event.

Sophomore Katie Schorr snagged the Cardinals a first place finish in the women’s 100 freestyle with and impressive 50.45.

Adding to the Cardinal’s domination was sophomore Kelly Tichenor, getting the victory in the women’s 200 butterfly in 2:00.67.

Day 2

The Cardinal’s kicked off day two with a win in the men’s 1650 freestyle. Freshman Ilia Sibirtsev grabbed the top spot in the event with a time of 14:56.07, which was another ‘B’ standard for the Cards.

Senior Chase Sellers kept the winning streak going for the Cards, finishing first in the 400 individual medley in 3:55.74.

Aguilera had his second victory of the weekend in the men’s 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:36.97. Worrell grabbed second place for the Cards in this event.

Staying on track, Wever posted his second win of the weekend in the men’s 100 backstroke in a ‘B’ cut time of 47.61.

Making a strong finish for the Cards, sophomore Aaron Parrott had a lifetime best time in the men’s 200 backstroke, with a blazing 1:56.98. Cummings closed out the day in the men’s 50 freestyle with a time of 19.88, another ‘B’ standard.

Schoor showed up big again for the women’s team, this time in 200 freestyle, posting a time of 1:49.96 to win the event. She followed that up winning the 50 freestyle in 23.75.

Alexander and Underdahl locked down the women’s 100 backstroke, finishing in 54.39 and 54.77 respectively.

Tichenor also snatched her second win of the weekend posting a 54.01 in the women’s 100 butterfly event.

Next up for the Cardinal swimming and diving teams is the ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C., Feb 19-22 for the women’s and Feb. 26-29 for men’s.

Photo Courtesy The University of Louisville Athletics