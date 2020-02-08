U of L commemorates another year of urban tree care

By Maggie Vancampen —

The University of Louisville celebrates a decade of winning the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus USA distinction for excellent tree care a press release said Jan. 29.

Justin Mog, assistant to the provost for sustainability initiatives, said, “This honor represents a decade of dedication to the idea of trees as vital urban infrastructure – for shade and energy savings, food and wildlife habitat, story water infiltration and soil stabilization, beauty and mental health, and clean air and carbon sequestration. We look forward to an even more leafy campus in the coming decade.”

According to the press release, U of L either met or exceeded the standards of care set forth by the foundation for over 2,000 trees on the Belknap Campus.

The Arbor Day Foundation first recognized U of L in 2010 for its plan that guided tree selection, planting, maintenance and education. The plan, called “Trees on Belknap Campus,” has over 130 species of trees showcased on campus including the Kentucky state tree, the tulip poplar, and a rare American elm.

“My hope is that our diverse, majestic campus trees will make a lasting impression on our students for decades to come, and that no one will graduate from U of L without understanding the importance of trees as vital green infrastructure worthy of care and investment,” said Mog.

Mog said he is pleasantly surprised that U of L not only meets the standards for Tree Campus USA, but that the university continues to learn and do more. “I certainly never imagined that one day we would be tapping our maple trees and making syrup every year,” he said.

