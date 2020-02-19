Pack your bags and print your tickets, it’s Spring Break

By Zoe Watkins–

Spring break is coming around the corner again and for some that means it’s time to pack the bags and go vacationing. But before doing any of that, here’s some helpful travel advice from Brownell Travel.

Get everything organized.

Don’t have little slips-ups right before boarding that flight to Finland. Make sure those last to-dos are taken care of the week before.

Print out all the required documents like plane tickets the day or night before and place them in a spot where they can easily be remembered.

Do research before heading out to make sure that you have all the right documents. Get everything ready and packed for the next day so getting on the road or making it to the airport is a breeze.

Pack big or don’t pack at all

Even if it might not seem important at the time, pack it anyway because there will be lots of miles between the house and the final destination.

Pack extra clothes for those unintentional mishaps and prepare for the unexpected weather with an umbrella or thick hoodie.

Stick to the itinerary

There might be a lot of things to do, wherever the vacation is planned, so make a schedule beforehand of places to visits or events going on that would be fun to attend.

As sophomore Sophia Akin said, “See where you want to go, what interests you the most and then once you kind of do that, you can work out an itinerary for yourself.”

Don’t forget that spring break is only a week

Time can fly when every day is full of things to do, and soon it will be the end of spring break.

Try to watch the time carefully so there can be preparation for when school starts up again and it won’t be a train wreck the first day.

Put everything back into the backpack, make sure there’s no homework due the next day and get a good night’s sleep so that morning class won’t be missed.

Spring break is a time to relax and have fun, so enjoy it to the fullest until it’s time to go back to studying.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal