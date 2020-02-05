Men’s tennis falls short against Northwestern

By Riley Vance —

Louisville men’s tennis fell 4-1 to Northwestern Jan. 31 at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The Cards (5-2) had a rough start by losing the doubles point. Sophomores Alex Wesbrooks and David Mizrahi were defeated by Northwestern freshman Natan Spear and sophomore Steven Forman (6-2).

Junior Tin Chen and freshman Matthew Fung suffered a 6-3 loss to seniors Chris Ephron and Dominik Stary.

Junior Nick Brookes and sophomore Simen Bratholm clinched the doubled victory for Northwestern agianst Sophomores Fabien Salle and Sergio Hernandez.

In singles play, Northwestern (4-1) picked up a point on court six with a 6-1, 6-4 win from Bratholm.

Mizrahi secured Louisville’s only point of the match with a 6-4, 6-1 win over sophomore Trice Pickens.

Hernandez fell 6-2, 6-4 to No. 123 ranked Steven Forman, bringing the overall score to 3-1.

No. 125 ranked Brookes defeated Salle in a singles match 2-6, 6-2, 3-6.

“Every time we play Northwestern, it’s an exciting match,” said UofL head coach Rodrigo Da Silva . “We started too flat and they took advantage of it and when we tried to come back, it was just too late. I’m very proud of how the guys competed. Even though we didn’t get off to a great start, the guys came back and we had a chance to win. Now it’s time to go back to work and get ready for Oregon.

Men’s tennis hosts Oregon Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

