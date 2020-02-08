B. Wayne Hughes wins John W. Galbreath award

By Liam Stapp —

The University of Louisville’s College of Business Equine Program announced the winner of the 2019 John W. Galbreath award Jan. 27.

B. Wayne Hughes, owner of Spendthrift Farm since 2004, has owned thoroughbred racehorses since 1972. Spendthrift Farm is a 1,200-acre thoroughbred nursery and stud farm located in Lexington, Ky. Before following his lifelong passion for equine, he co-founded Public Storage, an international storage company.

“B. Wayne Hughes helped shift the breeding industry paradigm significantly in the last decade,” said Sean Beirne, director of U of L’s equine program. “He has not been afraid to rethink and experiment to lead the industry in a new direction.”

Hughes said thoroughbred horse racing has been a passion since he went to the races with his father as a boy. “It’s something he and I got to share together, and I’ve been fortunate to be able to make it a large part of my life and share it with so many that are dear to me,” Hughes said.

“There are few thrills greater than what horse racing can provide, and it is our responsibility to do a better job of improving this great sport so that future generations can enjoy it as much as John Galbreath did and as much as I have.”

Since 1990, the Galbreath Award is awarded annually to commemorate entrepreneurial leadership that has impacted the equine industry. It’s named after John Galbreath, past owner of Darby Dan Farms in Lexington and previous chairman of Churchill Downs. He established himself in the industry with his passion for both business and equine.

The Galbreath Award will be presented on March 2 at the PNC Club in U of L’s Cardinal Stadium.

Photo courtesy from University of Louisville