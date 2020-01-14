Women’s swimming and diving edged out victory against Northwestern

By Cole Emery–

The Cardinals surpassed a talented Northwestern team at Evanston, Ill. in the final event of the meet to secure their victory 151-149.

50 freestyle

Senior Casey Franz and junior Ari Openysheva secured the first and second place spots in this event for the Cardinals

Franz recorded a time of 23.00 seconds and Openysheva a time of 23.38.

100 freestyle

Louisville dominated in this event and won the top three spots overall.

In first, Openysheva recorded 50.46 seconds. In second, freshman Chri Regenauer finished in 50.49 seconds. In third, Franz posted a time of 51.29 seconds.

200 freestyle

Openysheva put up another first place victory during this event by swimming the event in 1:49.21.

500 freestyle

Sophomore Maria Sumida swam the race in 4:54.91, securing first place for the Cardinals.

1000 freestyle

Sumida was also able to secure a second place finish for the Cardinals in this event by posting a time of 10:04.09.

100 butterfly

Regenauer posted a new personal best of 54.13 seconds and gave Louisville a first place finish for the event.

200 butterfly

Sophomore Alena Kraus was less than a second away from her personal best when she posted a 2:00.03 and gave the Cards a second place finish for the event.

Platform

Senior Molly Fears was able to come away with first place in both the one and three meter diving events.

Sophomore Kivanc Gur and freshman Sky Geovanni came away with third and fourth place in the one meter event.

Senior Brenna Price came away with third place in the three meter event.

