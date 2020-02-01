Two people are being monitored for the coronavirus

By Maggie Vancampen —

A second email sent to students and faculty said two non-students have traveled back from China and are being monitored off-campus as of Jan. 31. Travel has now been suspended to China and any other countries that have been identified with the virus.

Executive Vice President and Vice Provost Beth Boehm said, “The university has informed the Louisville Health Department about both of these individuals and will continue to follow Health Department and CDC recommendations in handling any cases of individuals arriving from countries in which the virus has been confirmed.”

According to a previous email, since the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) surfaced in Wuhan, China, the virus has spread to more than 16 countries with five confirmed cases in the United States.

The first email said symptoms include fever, cough and breathing difficulties just like the flu. The virus has even led to respiratory illnesses like bronchitis and pneumonia.

Campus Health Services has said students should see their doctor or call immediately if they have traveled abroad and are experiencing these symptoms. Campus Health Services has also confirmed cases of the flu which has no relation to the virus.

U of L spokesperson John Karman said, “We have experts in environmental health and safety on this campus, and we would coordinate with other agencies to address coronavirus or any other similar outbreak situations.”

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to follow normal strategies to protect themselves like they would from the cold or flu:

get a flu shot

wash hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

cover coughs and sneezes

clean and disinfect surfaces

avoid contact with sick people

Campus Health Services number is 502-852-6479 (Belknap) or 502-852-6446 (Health Sciences). For more information, visit the Campus Health Services website.

To learn more about the coronavirus, visit the CDC coronavirus website.

Officials declined further comment upon receiving the second email.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal