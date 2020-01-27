Board of Trustees approves new certificates and bachelor degrees

By Maggie Vancampen —

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees met Jan. 23 to approve new certificates and bachelor degrees that will be available come Fall 2020.

The new certificates are the LGBTQ Health Studies undergraduate certificate and the Post-Baccalaureate certificate in Organizational Change in Higher Education.

The LGBTQ Health Studies undergraduate certificate is designed to educate anyone in the medical field about the needs of the LGBTQ community. According to the certificate’s description, “About 4.5 percent of the city’s population is estimated to be LGBTQ, and need exists for more knowledge about LGBTQ health.”

The Post-Baccalaureate certificate in Organizational Change in Higher Education will meet graduates’ needs to better understand how to manage organizational change within their work environment, especially if they focus more on teaching instead of administrative work.

The new bachelor degrees the Board of Trustees approved were the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Management and the Bachelor of Science in Urban Studies.

The Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Management is the revival of the College of Business’s former Management major. The college discontinued the major in 2008.

The revised major has more targeted course offerings and a required concentration in another discipline like finance or marketing.

The Bachelor of Science in Urban Studies is designed to help students understand urban economics and sociology and can concentrate in either urban planning or public administration theory.

