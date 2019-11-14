“Raise some L” raised some money

By Maggie Vancampen —

The University of Louisville’s annual “Raise some L” fundraiser garnered almost a million dollars in donations Oct. 22. The results were announced Nov. 6.

With 2,986 total gifts and commitments, the official amount raised is $920,160. The top three groups contributing won bonus funds. They were the RaiseRed Dance Marathon with $2,500, James Graham Brown Cancer Center with $1,000 and the College of Arts & Sciences with $500. The fundraiser used the hashtag #RaiseSomeL to help spread awareness.

President Neeli Bendapudi said, “We raised nearly three times as much as last year. In 1,798 minutes, we raised nearly one million dollars from over 2,000 donors. This shows a sense of pride about the university and that our support is increasing and that much is a good sign.”

Dean of the School of Medicine Dr. Toni Ganzel committed a total of $10,000 once 75 gifts were committed to the fundraiser. Additionally, Dean of the School of Music Teresa Reed made a personal donation of $5,000 after 50 gifts were recruited to the School of Music.

Speed School of Engineering dean Emmanuel Collins is set to give $10,000 to the area of his choosing once notified the Speed School received 75 gifts by the end of the fundraiser.

The 369 ambassadors raised 624 gifts with an average amount of $80. The top three ambassadors this year will choose which part will receive additional funding. They are Leslie Friesen, Lora Haynes and Brian Buford.

Photo by Anthony Riley / The Louisville Cardinal