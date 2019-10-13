Louisville topples No. 19 Wake Forest 62-59

Gabriel Wiest —

After Louisville’s (4-2, 2-1) first ACC win against Boston College, the Cardinals upset undefeated Wake Forest 62-59. This mid-season win marks head coach Scott Satterfield’s first victory against a ranked team with the Cardinals.

The win against No. 19 Wake Forest (5-1, 0-1) came as a challenge on the road, with Louisville claiming their second ACC win for the season. Notably, this was Wake Forest’s first ACC game in this years schedule. Starting with a loss in conference play puts the Deacons at a deficit, needing to prove their ACC strength.

The second highest scoring game in ACC play started off with an energetic Cardinal offense that scored 21 points within the first quarter. Freshman Javian Hawkins started off scoring for Louisville and ran the ball eight yards for a touchdown.

Quickly after, sophomore Seth Dawkins scored a touchdown off of a pass, advancing 55 yards. The first quarter ended with a touchdown by sophomore Hassan Hall who returned the ball 100 yards. Wake Forest only scored a touchdown, leaving the score with Louisville on top 21-7.

During the second quarter Wake Forest caught some traction with two touchdowns. Louisville also had a touchdown by sophomore Tutu Attwell off of a nine-yard run. The Cardinals scored a field goal, with the score 31-21 at the half.

The third quarter came with moderate gains by the Cardinals scoring 14-10 over Wake Forest. This left the Cardinals four more points better off than at the second quarter with 44-31 at the end of the third.

Wake Forest rallied during the fourth quarter, nearly toppling the Cardinals. The Wake Forest offense exploited a weak Cardinal defense and amassed 28 points.

Even with a revitalized Wake Forest offense in the fourth quarter, Louisville maintained the lead scoring 17. The final score left Louisville with the three-point win margin over Wake Forest.

Receiving for Louisville was led by redshirt junior Dez Fitzpatrick with 125 yards who earned two touchdowns. Overall the Cardinals gained 295 yards off of passing.

Rushing for the Cardinals ended with an impressive 225 yards. Freshman Evan Conley led the pack with 79 yards and one touchdown. Not far behind, Hawkins had 60 yards and also earned a touchdown during the game.

Wake Forest respectively had over 100 yards over Louisville in the receiving game with 423 yards where they focused on quick passing.

This gives the Cardinals a two-win streak as their schedule reaches the most challenging point. Louisville will face off against undefeated Clemson (6-0, 4-0) home at Cardinal Stadium on Sat. Oct. 19 at noon.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal