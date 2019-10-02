Keeping students mindful through meditation

By Zoe Watkins —

While a college student’s life is constantly changing and stressful, taking a few minutes to meditate could prove beneficial. The University of Louisville’s Office of Health Promotion and the Get Wealthy Now program offer students daily meditation.

One Mindful Moment (OMM) is a very quick drop in session that only lasts 15-20 minutes where you try a variety of meditation techniques with the guidance of the instructor Paula Kommor.

Kommor guides participants through the session by using the method of revive, renew and refresh where people reinforce their desires to practice meditation and help expand their skills.

This program can be beneficial to students as it helps reduce stress, improve sleep, lessen self-judgement and practice mindfulness through meditation.

“Emerging adults, college students, are experiencing the most stressful time of their lives. With this being such a volatile period, it is important for students to create stability and a ground by practicing Mindfulness Meditation techniques. These techniques will help stabilize the student in this ever-changing climate,” said Kommor.

The program is open to faculty and staff as well.

“OMM sessions help me relax throughout the hard word day,” said associate professor Sherri Brown, “During the sessions, Paula allows us to reflect on the good things in life. By opening our minds, we can become more focused in our everyday lives.”

If you can’t find time to go to one of these events, Kommor suggests using visualization, breath focus, walking meditation, eating meditation and body scanning if you can.

OMM happens throughout the week at several different locations, but one of the newest locations is at the College of Business in room 366 every Tuesday from 12 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Graphic by Alexis Simon / The Louisville Cardinal