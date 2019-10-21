High school students preview their potential experience

By Zoe Watkins —

Prospective Cards flew onto campus exploring all that the University of Louisville has to offer for them post-high school at this year’s Cardinal Preview Day. The event was hosted by the Office of Admissions and welcomed high school juniors and seniors, transfer students and families onto campus for the annual open house. Everyone who attended got the opportunity to go on campus tours and view housing, walk around the SAC ballroom for the information fair where tables were set up for academic units and the various services that U of L offers.

The goal of Cardinal Preview Day is to let these students imagine themselves as a Cardinal.

“It’s been really good! I think there’s been a lot of people who’ve been able to figure out more about the university and they’ve been able to attend the different sessions,” said Katherine Whitaker, a student assistant at the event.

High school junior Mattie Hall and her mother, Lesley, were two of those who attended the preview day.

Hall is planning to go to a four-year college and has chosen Louisville as one of her top picks. She wants to major in journalism or communications as she says that majoring in written communication will offer her diversity in the field of work that she is planning to go into. “I’m hoping for great professors that will help me in furthering my career and what I want to do with my life. Also, just a great community that I’m looking forward to,” said Hall

Hall’s mother already has one child attending U of L which eases her concerns if her daughter decides to attend here, but still encourages her to pick the college that is best suited for her.

“My biggest concern is her finding a place that she fits in the best that will help her achieve her goals,” said her mother.

Now with Cardinal Preview Day over, hopefully those who have shown interest in becoming a Cardinal have gotten more reason to become a part of our campus community.

Photo by Zoe Watkins / The Louisville Cardinal