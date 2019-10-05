ELSB helps students adopt their four-legged study buddy

By Cassidy Craig —

The University of Louisville’s Engage Lead Serve Board (ELSB) hosted an informative tabling event on animal colleagues in college on Sept. 26.

The event brought in numerous organizations that offered various resources ranging from learning about the adoption process from Fat Heads Rescue to university classes offered about the loyal companions by Professor Dave Simpson.

While there are many benefits of having a furry friend in college, there are also responsibilities that come with pets to consider.

When it comes to adopting, time is a major thing to consider, according to Catie Hofmeister, the ELSB animal welfare director.

Every student has a different and likely busy schedule, so students must be ready for the time commitment with heavy consideration of their personal schedule.

This makes having any pet like a dog or a cat very difficult to have while living in the dorms.

But when one is able to adopt, there are many benefits.

“The constant companionship. There have been so many times where I needed love and support, and I wished that I had my family with me, but my dog has sort of taken their place,” said Molly Holt, a second-year education major.

In addition, just petting a dog can lower blood pressure and help alleviate depression, according to a study done by the University of South Carolina.

Louisville has many organizations to aide in the adoption process like Fat Heads Rescue, Animal House Adoption Center and Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Graphic by Alexis Simon / The Louisville Cardinal