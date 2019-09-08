Vice president for enterprise risk management is leaving

By Matthew Keck–

The University of Louisville will be looking to fill the role of vice president for enterprise risk management.

U of L announced in an email on Aug. 27 that Rhonda Bishop, the current vice president for enterprise risk management, would be leaving. She is leaving to assume a similar position at the University of Central Florida.

Bishop was previously the chief compliance and ethics officer at UCF before coming to U of L last year. She said her reason for returning to UCF was to be closer to her family, specifically her son.

“Since coming to UofL in April 2017, Rhonda and her team have accomplished much, including cleaning up many policies and procedures, strengthening the university’s compliance with federal, state and university rules and regulations and ensuring transparency in the audit process,” Bendapudi said.

The position that Bishop’s fulfilled at U of L was created in 2017 during a restructuring of vice president audit and institutional compliance positions.

“I am currently reviewing how best to ensure the outstanding work in these areas continues,” said President Neeli Bendapudi. “I will share those plans with you once we determine our next steps.”

Bendapudi said Bishop’s last day will be Aug. 30.