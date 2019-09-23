No. 20 Women’s soccer takes steps in historic season

By Jocelyn Kronoveter —

The Cardinals (7-1) broke their seven game winning streak by losing to No. 4 North Carolina 0-3.

Last season the women’s soccer team lost their six game streak against Perdue in 2018, with a final score of 1-2. This year, the Cardinals will not be going up against the Boilmakers, however ACC competition will still be intense.

In her 20 seasons as head coach, Karen Ferguson-Hayes has brought up the team’s record nearly every year.

The women’s soccer team has now been to the NCAA tournament four times and finished near the top of the conference.

In last year’s season, Louisville lost against No. 4 North Carolina, losing 1-5.

Head coach Ferguson-Dayes commented on what the team will be looking for in terms of improvement, stating that energy in the second half was a weakness for the Cards, including not having as many substitutions for players as the opposing teams. Improving the teams stamina along with strategic play-by-plays is something to focus on moving forward in the season.

With Louisville facing off against Syracuse (2-4-2) next, soccer fans hold their breath in anticipation to see if they will win an ACC division game. Syracuse lost to Auburn, making them 0-1 in ACC play.

The next match will be held Sept. 26 at Syracuse.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal