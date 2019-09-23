Men’s soccer outshoots No.17 Virginia Tech 2-1

By Mariam Prieto-Perez–

Men’s soccer took down No. 17 Virginia Tech 2-1 Sept. 20. This will mark the Cardinals (3-1, 1-1) first ACC win of the season.

Although the first half saw a slow start, senior Cherif Dieye led the team win with two goals in the second half.

The first half of the game, Virginia Tech’s (5-2, 0-2) junior Kristo Strickler scored a goal with less than 10 mins left in the period. Although the Cardinals had two shots on the goal, the Hokies had the advantage in the first half with a goal over the Cards.

In the second half, the Cardinal’s offensive pressed the Hokies’ backline. With a long pass from senior Louka Masset, Dieye was able to find the upper right corner of the net and tie the game.

Dieye then stole the ball and dribbled down the center field and shot inside the left post of the net. In less than five minutes Dieye was able to score twice and led the Cardinals to victory.

Virginia Tech’s goalie junior Mathijs Swaneveld made it hard for the Cardinals to find the net, finishing with six saves. Louisville’s goalie junior Jake Gelnovatch ended the game with one save.

Louisville outshot Virginia Tech 15-2, with shots on goal 8-2. Dieye led the offensive with five shot attempts, alongside senior Lamine Conte, freshman Bradley Sample and junior Elijah Amo with a combined six shot attempt.

The Cardinals will be up against No. 3 Georgetown in a non-conference game on Sept. 24 at Lynn Stadium.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal