U of L trustee is alleged source in stripper scandal

By Matthew Keck and Gabriel Wiest—

During a deposition on July 26, David Grissom testified that former University of Louisville President James Ramsey told him that a board of trustees member was the source of funds for the strippers in the Katina Powell scandal.

The allegations could not have come out at a worse time, as U of L is awaiting a NCAA ruling on title I violations that could affect the basketball program.

Ramsey’s attorney, Steve Pence, denied these claims and said that Ramsey has no reason to believe anyone on the board was behind that funding.

U of L spokesman John Karman said the university cannot comment since this is part of an ongoing litigation.

In a video deposition Grissom said, “He (Ramsey) told me that one of his board members was the cash source for paying off the strippers in the stripper incident.” He then went on to say, “He never disclosed that to the full board.”

This comes as U of L has filed a lawsuit against Ramsey claiming financial fraud. Grissom refused to identify the board member’s name but also stated that Ramsey never shared the name of said person either.

In a video taken by WDRB, Grissom was asked why he didn’t report Ramsey’s comments immediately and his response was, “Well, I didn’t. I’m not perfect.”

When pressed on his responsibility to share such information Grissom said he didn’t feel that hearsay would be admissible in court.

NCAA official Stan Wilcox stated that six major programs will be hit with title I violations by the end of the summer. Such an allegation adds to Louisville’s anxiety with a possible sanction looming in the distance.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal