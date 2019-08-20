Brief: Road closures are expected during president’s visit

By Maggie Vancampen —

Road closures around both campuses are scheduled as President Donald Trump is visiting Louisville Aug. 21.

University of Louisville Police Department sent the email Aug. 20.

The email said, “Trump is expected to travel from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to downtown between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. and return to the airport between 5:30 and 6 p.m. While the specific route is not being released, expect I-65 and any roads in that vicinity to be closed during those times.”

Some of the streets that may be effected around the Belknap campus include Eastern Parkway, University Boulevard, Cardinal Boulevard/Brandeis, Crittenden Drive and Floyd Street.

Health Science Campus streets possibly affected could be Liberty, Muhammad Ali, Chestnut, Floyd, Brook, Preston and Broadway.

The email also said that TARC routes might be effected too.

File Photo / Louisville Cardinal