Men’s swimming and diving takes second at ACC Championships

By Matt Bradshaw —

Men’s swimming and diving took second place at the ACC Championships, matching its finish from last season. The women’s team finished third at their conference championships one week before.

The Cardinal men combined for a total a 13 medals, including five gold medals, breaking records in multiple events and performing particularly well in relays.

Nick Albiero, Evgenii Somov, Zach Harting and Andrej Barna got things started with a silver medal in the 200 medley relay. Albiero, Harting, Bartosz Piszczorowicz and Colton Paulson followed with Louisville’s first goal medal in the 800 free relay.

Barna won an individual silver medal with second place in the 50 free on day two. Mihalis Deliyiannis, Barna, Piszczorowicz and Matyi Kovacs won the Cardinals’ lone bronze medal in the 200 free relay.

Freshman Piszczorowicz won his first ACC Championship with first place in the 200 free, and Harting took the silver medal in the same race on day three. Somov won his second straight gold medal in the 100 breast and the team of Albiero, Somov, Harting and Barna won silver in the 400 medley relay.

Louisville acquired five medals on the final day of racing. Albiero, Barna, Piszczorowicz and Harting highlighted the entire event with an upset win in the 400 free relay, grabbing gold with the fastest time in the country to date.

Acosta took the silver medal in the 1650 free. Mitchell also finished with silver in the 200 backstroke. Somov earned the final silver medal with second place in the 200 breaststroke. Albiero won gold in the 200 butterfly.

Photo courtesy / Louisville Athletics