Women’s tennis starts its season with 9-2 record

By Matt Bradshaw —

Similar to 2018, women’s tennis has started its 2019 season with a streak of solid wins. Louisville won nine matches in a row before falling to Nebraska and Wichita State last week.

Important to note is the Cardinals winning their ACC opener against Pittsburgh on Feb. 10. Louisville swept the visiting Panthers 7-0, showing great improvement in doubles play.

“ACC wins are hard to come by and, today, we played the best tennis we’ve played the entire year,” head coach Mark Beckham said on beating Pitt. “I couldn’t have written it any better than that. If I had to choose a date to play our best tennis, I would have picked today to set the tone.”

Up next, Louisville women’s tennis begins its rigorous ACC schedule by hosting Syracuse on Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. Thirteen conference matchups follow against some of the toughest teams in the country.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal