Wed. Feb 20th, 2019

U of L Named Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars

1 min ago Maggie Vancampen

By Maggie Vancampen —

The University of Louisville is one of the top Fulbright universities for the fifth year an email sent Feb. 11 said.

In 2018 U of L had 11 winners that went to nine different countries.

U of L was also considered a top producer in the 2010-2011; 2011-2012; 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 academic years.

Fulbright scholars are students that are graduating soon or have recently graduated. This program allows students to go and do their own research or teach English in a different country. According to their website, the program is an exchange program sponsored by the government. “It is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries,” their website said.

Charlie Leonard, director of the office of national and international scholarship opportunities, said, “We were pretty sure we would make the top producers list when we ended up with 11 Fulbrights last year.”

“Our university really pulls out all the stops to help students aspire to their highest potential. When we see our name on a list with institutions like Brown, Princeton and Georgetown, it’s very gratifying.”

The email said that 121 U of L students have been Fulbright winners since 2003. The email said this is more than other Kentucky universities combined.

To apply, Leonard said, “Students can apply as graduating seniors, graduate students, or recent alums. Some of our successful applicants have started participating in information sessions and getting practice on applications as sophomores or juniors.”

Bethany Smith from the office of the national and international scholarships and fellowships said, “Over 1,900 U.S. students, artists and young professionals in more than 100 different fields of study are offered Fulbright Program grants.” She said the student program operates in over 140 countries.

U of L has about 20 (one email said 21, the other said 22) semi-finalists so far for this academic year. They will receive their results by spring or early summer.

Fulbright photo from website

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

University searches for hospital partnership

18 hours ago Sam Combest

2019 SGA Election Nominees

2 days ago Gabriel Wiest

How to stay safe, avoid falling victim to crime

1 week ago Sam Combest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

University searches for hospital partnership

18 hours ago Sam Combest

Every kiss begins with Konsent

22 hours ago Joseph Garcia

Madness ensues: Projecting where the Cards will fly in March

1 day ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball eyes No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

1 day ago Matt Bradshaw

Lacrosse starts 2019 with three tough losses

1 day ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis starts its season with 9-2 record

1 day ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader against Purdue and Austin Peay

3 days ago Riley Vance

No. 20 Miami storms No. 2 Louisville by surprise for second loss this season

3 days ago Gabriel Wiest

U of L students need to take diversity more seriously

3 days ago Quintez Brown

Tigers threaten, but No. 16 men’s basketball overcomes stupor for one-point win

4 days ago Matt Bradshaw

African American Theatre Program celebrates 25 years with gala

5 days ago Sam Combest

Not to be sappy, but seriously, save the trees

7 days ago Joseph Garcia

Freshman Alex Wesbrooks making smooth transition to college tennis

1 week ago Riley Vance

No. 16 Louisville pressured into 71-69 loss by No. 2 Duke

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Hollywood is wrong: Movies the Oscars missed from 2018

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

Finding your fit at U of L

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

Shake it up with Cardinal Nutrition

1 week ago Joseph Garcia

McDonnell eyes four pitchers for baseball’s rotation

1 week ago Micah Brown

Funke and Ferguson boost softball’s heavy-hitting team

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball features 13 freshmen ready to contribute in 2019

1 week ago Conner Farrell

Five seniors lead the way into new era of Cardinals Softball

1 week ago Conner Farrell

Wyatt and Oriente provide offensive consistency for baseball

1 week ago Brad McGuffin

Sophomores stack the roster for softball

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

How to stay safe, avoid falling victim to crime

1 week ago Sam Combest

Campus flu cases approach 100

1 week ago Sam Combest

Failing as fuel: All signs point to Omaha for baseball

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Softball features speed, versatility and maturity in 20th season

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

Recapping Louisville’s busy week in sports

1 week ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 2 women’s basketball slams No. 15 Syracuse, tops the ACC

2 weeks ago Gabriel Wiest

Valentine’s Day is overhyped and problematic

2 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Cuddle up and turn down the lights for these must-see rom-coms

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Two robbery suspects arrested near campus after drug deal gone bad

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

University Police announce partnership with LMPD

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

History of Valentine’s: Love goes beyond a single day

2 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Don’t go breaking my heart, or the bank

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Cardinal Editor to attend prestigious national conference

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Weather closures are rare but keep you safe

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

Brief: Robbery at the Province Apartments

2 weeks ago Sam Combest

United by a thread: Serving looks of inclusivity at Luminance

2 weeks ago Joseph Garcia

Lacrosse preview: Teeter brings talent, preparation to tough ACC slate

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball beats UConn, Asia Durr scores a lot

2 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

North Carolina outfights Louisville men’s basketball 79-69 in lopsided rematch

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 3 U of L rocks No. 2 UConn for a 78-69 win at the Yum! Center

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Sloppy reporting causes national outrage

3 weeks ago Quintez Brown

BRIEF: UofL student robbed at gunpoint

3 weeks ago Sam Combest

Old Cardinal Stadium set to be demolished after 63 years of existence

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimming and diving sweeps senior day, falls to rival Kentucky

3 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s basketball wins five straight, cracks the top 25

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Meet the coaches: Satterfield completes his football staff

3 weeks ago Micah Brown

Burdi and Rogers look to bounce back from professional baseball debuts

3 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Mickey Hess and Kaila Story discuss allyship, hip hop and racism

4 weeks ago Quintez Brown

Baseball opens Flaker Family Pro Locker Room

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 23 men’s basketball avenges lone ACC loss, beats Pittsburgh at home

4 weeks ago Brad McGuffin

No. 23 men’s basketball outlasts No. 21 NC State for fourth straight win

4 weeks ago Matt Bradshaw

Mitchell, Harrell and Rozier headline Cardinals in the NBA

4 weeks ago Conner Farrell

Men’s tennis: Equal parts energy and experience in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s tennis: Opportunities abound in challenging conference

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Make it a day on, not a day off

1 month ago Quintez Brown

Sean Moth: Twenty years’ perspective working, announcing and breaking bones

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Police arrest man for campus robberies and assault

1 month ago Sam Combest

Campus crime reactions

1 month ago Sam Combest

Arrest warrant issued for robberies suspect

1 month ago Sam Combest

Men’s basketball upsets UNC for first ever Chapel Hill win

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Jackson and Rankins headline Cardinals in the NFL

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Women’s basketball falls to No. 1 Notre Dame, beats Georgia Tech

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Men’s tennis begins 2019 with wins in the Aloha State

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Setter Tori Dilfer transfers to U of L volleyball

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Lauren Hartlage to compete at Augusta National Amateur Championship

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball names five captains for upcoming season

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Swimmers find success at Short Course World Championships

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

The Scott Satterfield Era: One month down

1 month ago Conner Farrell

Whitney Young to become women’s golf head coach in 2019

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Baseball ranked No. 9 in collegiate newspaper preseason poll

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

Women’s basketball remains undefeated as Notre Dame approaches

1 month ago Matt Bradshaw

New Year, New Coaches: Vince Tyra making hiring moves

1 month ago Sam Combest

Tate Schmitt signs with Real Salt Lake

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

No. 16 Kentucky shoots down low-flying Cards 71-58 in college basketball’s biggest rivalry

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

John Michael Hayden promoted to men’s soccer head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

Todd Sharp terminated as Ladybirds head coach

2 months ago Matt Bradshaw

U of L Named Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars

1 min ago Maggie Vancampen