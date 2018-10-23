- Tom DeLuca hypnotizes U of L students for Homecoming 2018
Tom DeLuca hypnotizes U of L students for Homecoming 2018
By Daniel Cruse —
Student Activity Board’s homecoming committee hosted a magical show in Strickler Hall Auditorium Oct. 18 with Tom DeLuca’s performance about the power of suggestion.
Using hypnosis, DeLuca convinced people to say and do ridiculous things on stage, many of whom seemed to not remember or understand why they were doing it at the time.
Hypnosis is a craft that many people are very skeptical about, but after this show, some were surely convinced.
If you volunteered, or know someone who was on stage, you may have left believing in it a little more as a psychological phenomenon with scientific roots rather than an act of magic.
The crowd laughed through the entire show as DeLuca had some of the nearly 20 volunteers dancing across the stage, screaming about fruit, pretending to be cheerleaders and switching shoes with other volunteers after being told their shoes did not fit anymore.
“It was really nerve-wracking to go up there, but I really wanted to try it. While it was fun and I did leave feeling well rested, I don’t think I’ll ever do that again,” said sophomore Henrietta Ransdell.
DeLuca’s show was entertaining and an experience that the audience and the volunteers seemed thankful to be a part of.
The experience left the audience and volunteers in disbelief.
Tom DeLuca performs hypnotism routines across the country, so keep an eye out for one near you.
Be sure to look out for the rest of the activities and events presented by SAB as part of Homecoming 2018.
Photo by Daniel Cruse / The Louisville Cardinal
