Taylor Bennett hypes U of L students with free concert

By Daniel Cruse —

The Student Activities Board hosted the free annual Homecoming concert with Taylor Bennett, a Chicago based rapper, on Oct. 25 in the SAC Ballroom.

Opening acts included DJ duo 2026 and rapper Bblasian.

As soon as doors opened students rushed in and stood as close to the stage as possible.

The crowd seemed to be enjoying themselves throughout the opening sets, showing especially strong excitement towards Bblasian, a local hip-hop artist.

A couple of hours after the show started, Taylor Bennett came out and the energy in the room exploded.

Organizer Maddie Offenberger elaborated on the importance of having fun, safe events on campus for students to meet and interact with one another.

“We have such a vibrant campus life at U of L and these kinds of events allow students to meet other students that they may have never met otherwise and to come together for a fun experience.” Offenberger said.

“It’s equally important that we have these events to expose students to the world around us, and it allows us to take a break from the stressors of school to simply have a good time.”

For those who missed the show or want to simply hear more of Bennett’s music be sure to check out his latest EP, Be Yourself, available for free on multiple streaming platforms.

Photo by Daniel Cruse / The Louisville Cardinal