Preventing Senioritis by setting yourself up for success

By Rachel Colangelo —

Senioritis seems like a phenomenon only high school seniors face. However, being so close to graduation, with only a few classes left until freedom, the urge to skip class and sleep in grows stronger by the time you become a college senior.

In my years at the University of Louisville, I have picked up a few tips and tricks to surviving all four(+) years of college.

Take your Gen. Ed courses seriously!

My freshman year schedule was filled with basic lectures and introduction courses I needed to progress higher in my major. While many of these classes were basically high school refresher courses, I forget the impact they have on my GPA. Neglecting the attendance policy, missing small assignments and not studying for “easy” tests was a lesson I wish I had never learned.

Save yourself the headache now and get ahead in the beginning.

See your academic advisor FOR YOUR MAJOR.

Do not just speak with your internal college advisor because sometimes they do not have the same extensive knowledge as your major’s advisors do. Not seeing your specific major’s advisor can mean taking unnecessary classes, retaking classes and possibly not being able to graduate on time.

Have one day a week where you do not have any classes.

There are many reasons why this free day can be beneficial, but the most prominent is that it gives me time to rest and catch up on homework. It also gave me a day that I was guaranteed able to work. Being a full-time student and finding time for a job can be extremely stressful, especially when you have to do it all in one day. Going from class-to-homework-to-work-to-homework-again isn’t a walk in the park.

Allowing yourself one day of minimal stress can be good for your mind, body and GPA.

If you follow these tips your case of senioritis could be slightly more manageable than those around you. The struggle is real, but you can make it easier by setting yourself up for success right from the beginning.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr / The Louisville Cardinal