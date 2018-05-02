Softball fights back to down Marshall 13-10

By Dalton Ray —

Softball escaped a 23-run game against Marshall, winning 13-10. Louisville moves to 32-17 after their final home game of the season.

The teams combined for 16 runs in the fifth inning, allowing for an entertaining stretch to end the game. U of L used four pitchers and recorded 12 hits in the game.

Junior Megan Hensley picked up her 16th win of the season, going four innings and striking out three.

Redshirt junior Sidney Melton singled to start the inning and senior Jenna Jordan drove her in two batters later to give U of L a 1-0 lead.

Louisville pulled in another two runs in the third inning with a double from redshirt senior Nicole Pufahl.

The Thundering Herd answered with a home run in the fourth inning, bringing the score to 4-1. The Cards plated another two runs in the bottom of the inning.

A nine-run fifth inning gave Marshall their first lead of the game. Three straight singles followed by a walk started the scoring. The Herd took the lead with a bases-loaded single and then tacked on another three runs before the inning capped.

Louisville loaded the bases quickly in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Hensley wedged a grand slam between the left-center field and scoreboard, giving the edge back to U of L at 11-10.

Pufahl extended the lead with a two-run homer before the inning ended.

Bottom teams went three-up, three-down in the sixth inning. Louisville closed the seventh, putting Marshall down one-two-three.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal