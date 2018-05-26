Baseball beats Pitt to reach ACC Championship final

By Matt Bradshaw —

No. 24 baseball defeated Pittsburgh 5-2 in the ACC Championship semifinal.

Juniors Josh Stowers and Devin Mann dominated at the plate. Stowers hit 2-for-4 with a RBI double, extending his streak of reaching base safely to 42 straight games. Mann hit 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and three RBIs.

Louisville will now face the winner of Clemson vs. Florida State in the finals of the tournament on Sunday, May 27 at noon.

Mann kick-started the offense with a RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning.

Stowers RBI doubled in the bottom of the fourth. Next, a Panther error allowed the junior to score from second base, increasing the Cardinals’ lead to 3-0.

Pittsburgh gained ground in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run.

Mann answered in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run shot of his own, making the score 5-2 in Louisville’s favor.

Graduate student Austin Conway closed out the game on the mound with his second save of the season, clinching the Cards’ victory. Sophomore Nick Bennett got the win.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal