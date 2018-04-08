Women’s soccer team plants trees for Arbor Day

By Dalton Ray —

In honor of Arbor Day, the women’s soccer team planted trees near the northwest gate of Lynn Stadium. Greenscapes Landscaping assisted the team in planting and donated five trees.

Redshirt sophomore Gabby Kouzelos said this gave the team the chance to make an impact.

“It’s a great way for us to give back to the community,” Kouzelos said. “Every time we go to practice, we run through these gates so we’ll a chance to see them. Our team lit up at the chance to help out.”

The goal keeper said the team takes great pride in their stadium.

“Not only is the inside (of the stadium) nice, but the outside looks just as beautiful as well. If we can help make the outside landscape look just as good as the field inside, we’re going to take that opportunity,” Kouzelos said.

The Cardinals are 2-0-0 in the spring season.

Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal