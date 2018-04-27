Three teams bounced in the open round of ACCs

By Dalton Ray —

We’re closing in end of the athletic calendar and that means it’s time for conference tournament season. Men’s and women’s tennis and lacrosse all competed in their conference tournaments, but none had favorable outcomes.

Men’s tennis

Coach Rex Ecarma’s crew dropped a 4-1 match to Virginia April 26. U of L won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers swept singles to clinch.

Louisville defeated the two-time defending champions in X, but the Cavs repaid the favor with quick wins on courts three, five and six.

“I was just surprised that we lost straight sets down low. I really liked our chances their before the match, but on game day anything can happen,” Ecarma said. “Now we have to hope certain conference tournaments around the country help us to get an at-large NCAA bid.”

The team is now on the bubble for an NCAA tournament bid and has dropped seven of their last eight matches.

Women’s tennis

The Cards faced Virginia Tech in the first round of the ACC tournament and fell 4-1.

The Hokies took the doubles point and then back-to-back singles courts. Sophomore Raven Neely record the lone Louisville point, winning 6-2, 6-3.

The Cardinals are on the wrong side of the losing streak, dropping 10 in a row and 12 of 13.

Lacrosse

Coach Scott Teeter’s first season at U of L came to a rocky close, losing their final eight matches of the season. Their season-ending loss came at the hands at Boston College, 19-6.

The Eagles took control of the game in quick fashion, leading 8-1 after 10 minutes. Louisville couldn’t put together back-to-back goals and BC ran away with the game.

Louisville’s season ends with a 6-11 record, their first losing record since 2012 and second in program history.

