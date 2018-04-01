Recapping Louisville’s weekend on the diamond

By Matt Bradshaw —

This past weekend, baseball (19-8) and softball (24-11) each took part in three-game series against conference foes. No. 10 baseball traveled for a matchup with No. 5 Florida State, while softball remained at home for a bout with NC State.

The Seminoles took the series against baseball 2-1. After starting the season 14-0, the Cardinals have dropped eight of their last 13 games.

Coming off two straight losses, softball bounced back by winning their series against the Wolfpack 2-1. Here are the biggest highlights from both teams’ weekend on the diamond.

Baseball avoids sweep with 6-1 victory in game three

Game one

Florida State put Louisville away 9-4 in the opener. Despite leading by two runs twice during the contest, the Cardinals failed to hold the lead after the Seminoles posted seven runs in two innings.

Freshman Lucas Dunn and junior Pat Romero hit the first home runs of their college career.

On the mound, junior Liam Jenkins and senior Rabon Martin combined for seven strikeouts and 4.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Game two

The Seminoles downed the Cardinals’ chances of winning the series with a 8-7 walk-off victory. Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Florida State used a pinch-hitter who connected on a two-run homer for the walk-off.

This is the first time since 2016 that Louisville has lost a game with a ninth inning lead. Junior Sam Bordner picked up the first loss of his career on the mound, dropping to 1-1 on the season.

Game three

Louisville recovered from their losses with a 6-1 victory in the series finale. The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead and did not look back.

Sophomore Nick Bennett got the win on the mound with six strikeouts and one run allowed in seven innings. The lefty is now 3-0 on the season.

Sophomore Danny Oriente led at the plate, batting 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Logan Wyatt got on base for his 24th straight game.

Hensley shines as Softball takes the series

Game one

Louisville defeated NC State 4-2 after falling behind 1-0 early. The Cardinals scored four runs in two innings to secure the lead for the remainder of the game.

Megan Hensley led the team at the plate and on the mound. The junior doubled and scored a run, then struck out five as she moved to a 9-4 record.

Game two

The Wolfpack used a four-run fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 win, evening the series.

Danielle Watson took the loss on the mound, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. The freshman is now 13-7 on the season.

NC State held Louisville to five hits. The Cardinals’ sole run came from a sacrifice fly by sophomore Caitlin Ferguson.

Game three

Hensley threw a complete-game shutout as her team won the series with a 7-0 victory.

The Ashland native struck out seven, then helped herself at the plate batting 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI. The Cardinals backed her performance with 15 total hits.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal