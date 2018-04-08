Pitching falters as softball drops series finale to Virginia

By Micah Brown —

After taking the first two games against ACC foe Virginia, softball (26-13) dropped the series finale to the Cavaliers by a score of 17-12. Scoring came easily throughout the game as the teams posted runs in every inning but the second.

Megan Hensley initiated the scoring for the Cardinals. The junior doubled to right-center in the first inning, scoring freshman Maddy Newman and senior Sidney Melton for a 2-0 lead. While Hensley did not have much success on the mound, she batted 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

The Cards responded to two Virginia runs by plating three more of their own in the second inning. While pinch-hitting, senior Alison Szydlowski homered to left field, scoring freshman Kyra Barber and senior Nicole Pufahl. Szydlowski finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Louisville’s Achilles heel was their pitching. Hensley, freshman Kyra Snyder and freshman Paige Schindler gave up a combined nine earned runs (17 runs in total), 14 hits and six walks. The Cavaliers scored 14 runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, putting the contest out of reach for the Cardinals.

Softball took the series from the Cavaliers, though dropping the possibility of a sweep. The Cards now prepare for their next series at ACC opponent Syracuse, opening play on Friday, April 13th.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal