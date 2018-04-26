Lamar Jackson picked by Baltimore at No. 32

By Dalton Ray —

Former quarterback Lamar Jackson is headed to the Baltimore after being selected No. 32 in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Ravens traded back into the first round to take Jackson.

The 2016 Heisman winner rewrote the U of L record book while rocking the Cardinal bird on his helmet. Jackson finished his career 9,043 passing yards, 69 passing touchdowns, 4,132 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Jackson declared for the draft in January, foregoing his senior season.

He is the second first round pick produced by U of L this year (cornerback Jaire Alexander, Green Bay) and the fifth quarterback drafted in the first round.

Jackson will join quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Robert Griffin III.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal