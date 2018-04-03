Finding a fun, fair fit for your housing needs

By Yasmine Goodner —

The Clubhouse

Located just a short walk from campus, The Clubhouse is an ideal housing option for students looking for luxury living without a luxury price tag. This campus-affiliated property offers an array of amenities, including a fitness center, computer lab, game room, resort-style pool, rooftop sun deck and movie theater. Apartment options range from one to four bedrooms, and each resident gets his or her own private bathroom. With utilities included, full-size beds and high-speed Wi-Fi, The Clubhouse is sure to meet all of your housing needs without emptying your pockets.

The Retreat

With rates starting as low as $620 a month, The Retreat offers a wide variety of housing styles and floor plans. The colorful cottages located at this campus-affiliated property are cozy, spacious and modern. The Retreat also has a swimming pool, indoor basketball court, sauna, sand volleyball court and other great amenities. Whether you decide on a two-bedroom or six-bedroom apartment — or anything in between — The Retreat will not disappoint and should be on every student’s radar for housing next semester.

The Bellamy

Another campus-affiliated housing option, The Bellamy is one of the most affordable places to live off-campus. Rates start as low as $515 a month for a four-bedroom apartment. Amenities offered include a dog park, multipurpose room and free shuttle to campus. Plus, with free covered parking available, The Bellamy is a great option for students looking to live comfortably for less.

Bettie Johnson Hall

A popular option for many first-year Cards who wish to avoid traditional-style dorms, Bettie Johnson Hall houses students of all ages. Located at the corner of West Cardinal Boulevard and South Fourth Street, this apartment-style facility offers a TV lounge, print center and study room among other amenities. Bettie is also just a short walk from restaurants like Jimmy John’s, Mt. Fuji and QDOBA, as well as the Cardinal Center and SRC.

University Pointe

University Pointe is a great housing option for students who want apartment-style living with the convenience of still being on campus. This modern building is steps away from Ekstrom Library with a pool, recreational center and 24-hour gym. Units are extremely spacious and include a fully-equipped kitchen with quartz stone countertops and stainless-steel appliances.