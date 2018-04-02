Home   >   News   >   Crime   >   Brief: LMPD investigating armed robbery at University Park Apartments

By on April 2, 2018

By Joseph Lyell —

LMPD is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at University Park Apartments April 1 around 9:30 p.m. The suspect fled the scene in a white SUV.

A Rave Alert notified students of the incident at 11:57 p.m.

This story will be updated.

