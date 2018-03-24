Dr. Brittney Cooper: Black Feminism Can Change The World

Dr. Brittney Cooper, an author of many books. She is a professor of Women and Gender Studies and Africana Studies at The University of Rutgers. She is a writer for Cosmopolitan Magazine. She is also a strong feminist and a blogger. Dr. Cooper is many things but one thing she is a strong believer of feminist… BLACK feminism. She states in her website, BrittneyCooper.com, how black feminism can change the world and how she wants to help create that change. Dr. Cooper is a role model for young black females. One of greatest accomplishments is to raise the awareness of feminism.

One way to she tries to raise awareness is my her blog, crunkfeminismcollective.com. The goal of her site is to “create a space of support and camaraderie for Hip-Hop generation feminists of color, queer, and straight in academy and without, by building a rhetorical community, in which we can discuss our ideas, express our crunk feminist selves.” Her blog consists of blog post pertaining to popular topics in Black Culture to that relates back to black feminism.

Her blog also produces books. She is the co-author of The Crunk Feminist Collection Book. The book contains popular posts of her blog from the years of 2010-2015.

Dr. Cooper creates of space for people of my generation to learn and become aware of Black Culture and Black Feminism. She makes this information interesting to us and giving us new insight to learn about this topic in new and cool way. Dr. Brittney Cooper is a remodel for all ages.