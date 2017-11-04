Madison Hoover and Julia Schmuckler leave lacrosse program

By Dalton Ray —

A week after three lacrosse players left the team, another pair of players have left the program. Senior Madison Hoover and sophomore Julia Schmuckler are the 17th and 18th player to leave the team in the last year.

The current roster is at 19 players and the NCAA’s minimal requirement is 11.

The team lost 10 players after the 2017 season and another three in late October. Hoover is the first senior to leave the team.

Coach Kellie Young has not addressed the mass exodus.

Hoover and Schmuckler could not be reached for a comment.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal