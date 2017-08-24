- U of L’s revolving door of administrators: 2017-18
U of L’s revolving door of administrators: 2017-18
By Shelby Brown–
The past two years have yielded mass administration shake ups for U of L. Before a $48 million budget crisis was unearthed, then-president James Ramsey was ousted for reasons including misspending and a racially-charged photo. Neville Pinto took Ramsey’s place shortly after, but he held the position for a few months before accepting a top spot at the University of Cincinnati. Now, Greg Postel holds the title of U of L’s interim president.
The interim positions have trickled through all of U of L’s colleges; some permanent deans were hired as recently as a year ago. Some speculate troubles with SACS, governance and misspending have vexed U of L’s efforts to fill full-time positions.
The Cardinal gives a run down on administration, past and present:
- President: Dr. Greg Postel
Status: Interim
Date: Jan. 2017
Succeeding: Neville Pinto (March 2015- Jan. 2017), James Ramsey (Nov. 2002-March 2015)
- Provost: Dale Billingsley
Status: Interim
Date: Aug. 2016
Succeeding: Neville Pinto, Shirley Willihnganz
- Chief Financial Officer: Susan Howarth
Status: Interim
Date: Jan. 2017
Succeeding: Harlan Sands (Two years)
- College of Arts and Sciences: Dean Kimberly Kempf-Leonard
Status: Permanent
Date: 2014
Succeeding: John Ferre (interim), J. Blaine Hudson (deceased)
- College of Business: Todd Mooradian
Status: Permanent
Date: Aug. 2016
Succeeding: Interim Dean Alan Attaway (Dec. 2016)
- School of Dentistry: T. Gerard Bradley
Status: Permanent
Date: Aug. 2016
Succeeding: John Sauk (retired)
- College of Education & Human Development: Ann Larson
Status: Permanent
Date: April 2014, 19 years with U of L
Succeeding: Blake Haselton (interim since 2008)
- School of Interdisciplinary & Graduate Studies: Beth Boehm
Status: Permanent
Date: Nov. 2012, interim since 2009
- Kent School of Social Work: David Jenkins
Status: Permanent
Date: Aug. 2016
Succeeding: Terry Singer (retired)
- Brandeis Law School: Lars Smith
Status: Interim
Date: July-Dec. 2017
Succeeding: Susan Duncan (interim, 2012-2016)
Successor: Colin Crawford
- School of Medicine: Toni Ganzel
Status: Permanent
Date: June 2013, interim 2012
Succeeding: Edward Halperin (resigned)
- School of Music: Christopher Doane
Status: Permanent
Date: 2002
Succeeding: Herbert Koerselman (resigned)
- School of Nursing: Marcia J. Hern
Status: Permanent, planning to step down.
Date: 2007
- School of Public Health and Information Sciences: Craig H. Blakely
Status: Permanent
Date: Jan. 2013
Succeeding: Richard Clover (interim)
- School of Engineering: Gail DePuy
Status: Interim
Date: May 2017
Succeeding: John Usher (interim since May 2015)