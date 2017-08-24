U of L’s revolving door of administrators: 2017-18

By Shelby Brown–

The past two years have yielded mass administration shake ups for U of L. Before a $48 million budget crisis was unearthed, then-president James Ramsey was ousted for reasons including misspending and a racially-charged photo. Neville Pinto took Ramsey’s place shortly after, but he held the position for a few months before accepting a top spot at the University of Cincinnati. Now, Greg Postel holds the title of U of L’s interim president.

The interim positions have trickled through all of U of L’s colleges; some permanent deans were hired as recently as a year ago. Some speculate troubles with SACS, governance and misspending have vexed U of L’s efforts to fill full-time positions.

The Cardinal gives a run down on administration, past and present: