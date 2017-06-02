Brendan McKay named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Player of the Year

- Athletics board raises basketball ticket prices
By Dalton Ray–
Baseball’s star junior Brendan McKay has been named Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The left-handed pitcher and first baseman is the first Cardinal to earn a national Player of the Year honor. McKay shares the 2017 award with Mississippi State’s Brent Rooker, both First Team All-Americans.
McKay heads into the NCAA tournament with a .363 batting average, 17 home runs and 52 RBIs. As a pitcher, he is 9-3 with a 2.37 ERA and 124 strikeouts. McKay is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award.
Collegiate Baseball Newspaper also named fellow juniors Drew Ellis and Lincoln Henzman as First Team All-Americans.
Ellis is tied with McKay for a team-high in home runs, 17, and leads in batting average with a .376. Ellis, a Jeffersonville, Indiana native, is also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.
Henzman is Louisville’s go-to closer, recording a nation-best 16 saves. With a 1.41 ERA, Henzman has pitched 32 innings and recorded 32 strikeouts.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal