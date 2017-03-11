Protesters demand Pence listen to health care concerns

By Shelby Brown–

Thousands of protesters gathered during Vice President Mike Pence’s Louisville visit March 11. Pence met with Governor Matt Bevin and local business leaders at Harshaw Trane Energy Management. The meeting was to discuss President Trump’s repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Protesters began gathering as early as 9 a.m. with Pence scheduled to speak at 10:45 a.m.

Organized by Indivisible Kentucky, a Louisville based progressive group, the rally drew groups like Save My Care, Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, Democratic Socialists of America, Kentucky Alliance Against Racism and Oppression, Jobs With Justice, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and Stand Up Sunday.

“The majority of the people have been marginalized by this administration, ” Indivisible Kentucky board member, Reena Paracha said. “Health care is a human right. We can’t deny people health care based on their gender, based on their age, based on their preexisting condition, on any of that stuff. The people that are going to hurt the most with the ACA repeal are the people that don’t have much money, that are going to be struggling to pay and go and get health care. That’s why we’re here.”

Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Louisville, Chanelle Helm spoke to the crowd of protesters. She stressed the importance of being aware of legislation and actively calling representatives. She mentioned bills like HB14, otherwise known as Blue Lives Matter and anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“Nothing is new,” Helm said. “Stop being shocked.”

U of L student, Scott Clark, was present when the protesters began lining the streets before Pence’s motorcade left.

“I want to give Pence the message that ACA is important to a lot of people and not just the wealthy should have access to health care,” Clark said.

Trump named his replacement health care plan The World’s Greatest Health Care Plan of 2017, also known as House Republican Bill 1275. The American Health Care Act, however, would ensure the repeal of ACA. Republicans have criticized the ACA in the past for increased insurance premiums, lack of health care providers accepting the insurance and having few insurers with plans available.

“You fix the problem, don’t toss the entire program out,” Paracha said.

U of L alumni Shelby Budrick said it was about more than health care for her. “This general disregard for human life that’s been put out there by the administration is infuriating to me.”

Olivia Evans, DuPont Manual junior was also protesting.

“This health care removal will impact Kentucky more than it will impact the other states because Kentucky has so many people that are employed by health care companies. I think that’s its crazy that someone could just want to get rid of it. It’s a little heartbreaking honestly. I want everyone to be able to have the health care they deserve.”

Photo by Shelby Brown/ The Louisville Cardinal